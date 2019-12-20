Reno Phil announces winners of Reno Phil Youth Orchestra’s Annual Concerto Competition

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil Youth Orchestra’s Annual Concerto Competition took place this past Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Steinway Piano Gallery. The competition featured solo performances from 24 of the most talented young musicians in the area.

The winners were announced as follows:

Grand Prize Winners: Sofia Llacer Chamberlain, Violin & Claire Lin, Piano

Alternate: Audrey Lim, Viola

Senior Strings

1st Place Division Winner: Sofia Llacer Chamberlain, Violin

2nd Place Winner: Audrey Lim, Viola

Honorable Mention: Benjamin Vandevert, Violin

Junior Strings

1st Place Division Winner: Felicity Phan, Violin

2nd Place Winner: Adele Balcarek, Violin

Honorable Mention: Evan Lim, Viola

Senior Piano:

1st Place Division Winner: Derek Chien

Junior Piano:

1st Place Division Winner: Claire Lin

Winds/Brass/Percussion:

1st Place Division Winner: Dylan Cody, Horn

2nd Place Winner: Nathan Jones, Horn

Honorable Mention: Wendy Thompson, Clarinet

The winners of each division received a cash prize of $250. The grand prizewinners will perform with the Reno Phil Youth Orchestra at the Spring Showcase, May 6-8. Ticket information at renophil.com.

About the Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 51st year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

