Reno Land Inc. and partners pledge $25,000 to Boys & Girls Club

SPONSORED POST

Reno Land Inc. presented a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows on Monday, Dec. 16. Image: Provided by Reno Land Inc.

Reno Land Inc. and its affiliated development community will donate a total of $25,000 for holiday gifts to this year’s Annual Toy Drive benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Contributors who pledged to the total donation sum along with Reno Land Inc. include Helix Electric, Lyon Living (Park Lane), Tolles Development Company, LLC, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation, Klein Financial Corporation (Inova) and David Lee.

“Reno Land Inc. and our partners are committed to serving our community members in Northern Nevada. With our collective donation to the Boys and Girls Club, we hope to assist in providing a happy holiday for families in need,” said Chip Bowlby, President and CEO of Reno Land Inc.

“Together, we’d like to wish everyone in the Truckee Meadows a joyous holiday season.”

Reno Land Inc. presented the collective, committed donation of $25,000 to the Boys and Girls Club on Monday, Dec. 16. The City of Reno Building and Safety Division along with the Northern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council have been collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, as well as monetary gifts for the holidays.

Reno Land Inc. is committed to supporting the Northern Nevada community that it serves. For more information about Reno Land Inc., visit www.RenoLandInc.com.

About Reno Land Inc:

Reno Land Inc. (RLI) is a group of experienced real estate developers and entrepreneurs with the mission to develop notable residential communities and commercial properties throughout Northern Nevada, California and Idaho. Combined, it has completed over 30 residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial projects totaling more than 5,000 units and over $4 million square feet of commercial and industrial developments. RLI creates desirable places for people from all walks of life to live, work, shop and play.

