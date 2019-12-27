PHOTOS: Reno year in review for 2019

This is Reno celebrated 10 years of local online news in 2019, reporting on Reno-area government, business, entertainment, events, and topics important to those living in Reno and northern Nevada. From breaking news to colorful special events, This Is Reno was there to document and report.
SUPPORT MORE STORIES LIKE THIS
Become a ThisisReno subscriber
Help us continue to grow as a reliable, local, independent news source for the greater Reno area. Subscribers get full access to all stories. 14 day free trial.
Some of Reno’s biggest stories this year included school district legal battles, affordable housing and homelessness, and political candidates. Take a look back at this year’s coverage in this gallery of images highlighting some of our most memorable stories, as compiled by This is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil.