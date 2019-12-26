FREE: Six places to recycle your Christmas tree

Local agencies are partnering with the state to recycle Christmas trees at no charge. In the Reno area, there are drop off locations at area parks and fire stations.

More than 159,000 trees have been recycled, since 2003, through the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling program, thanks to the help of thousands of volunteers and many partners.

Drop off locations are Rancho San Rafael Park, Bartley Ranch Park, and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, or one of the following Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Stations:

Station 32: East Washoe Valley 1240 East Lake Blvd., New Washoe City

Station 46: Spanish Springs 500 Rockwell Blvd., Spanish Springs

Station 440: Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar St.

The Boy Scouts of America also offer a Christmas Tree pick up service on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4. Information: visit www.Scouts4Trees.com.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling programs, visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.