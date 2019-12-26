fbpx
Home > News > Environment > FREE: Six places to recycle your Christmas tree
Environment

FREE: Six places to recycle your Christmas tree

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Christmas trees are turned to mulch, which used at area parks

Local agencies are partnering with the state to recycle Christmas trees at no charge. In the Reno area, there are drop off locations at area parks and fire stations.

More than 159,000 trees have been recycled, since 2003, through the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling program, thanks to the help of thousands of volunteers and many partners.

Drop off locations are Rancho San Rafael Park, Bartley Ranch Park, and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, or one of the following Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Stations:

  • Station 32: East Washoe Valley 1240 East Lake Blvd., New Washoe City
  • Station 46: Spanish Springs 500 Rockwell Blvd., Spanish Springs
  • Station 440: Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar St.

The Boy Scouts of America also offer a Christmas Tree pick up service on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4. Information: visit www.Scouts4Trees.com.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling programs, visit ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Tree Recycling Scheduled Regionally During Next 2 Weeks

9 Christmas Tree Recycling Locations in The Reno...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Send this to a friend