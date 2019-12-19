Foundation donates more than $150,000 to nonprofits nationwide

SPONSORED POST

The Dermody Properties Foundation has announced its 2019 grant recipients. Among the organizations awarded are Prevent Child Abuse – New Jersey in New Brunswick, N.J., Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra in Reno, Nev., Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg in Harrisburg, Pa., Portland YouthBuilders in Portland, Ore., Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center in Bainbridge Island, Wash., Emergency Food Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin County in Stockton, Calif., and more than 100 other nonprofits in communities across the country.

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector and headquartered in Reno Nev., established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988.

Image Courtesy: Dermody.com.

“Sharing our success and giving back to the communities in which we do business is a vital part of our mission, our philosophy and our vision for the future,” said Michael C. Dermody, Chairman and CEO of Dermody Properties. “As Dermody Properties expands its national presence, we plan to continue our support of even more of the important organizations and causes that are doing great things throughout the country.

The Dermody Properties Foundation is entirely employee-managed and funded by the hard work and dedication of all employees at Dermody Properties. The annual grant supports organizations that focus on the arts, education and families, with special emphasis on children, the elderly, the disabled, substance abuse and the homeless.

“What makes the Foundation so special to be a part of is the fact that it’s completely employee-managed and all funding decisions are made by the employees that serve on the committee,” said Carol Martin, Marketing Coordinator for Dermody Properties and Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation. “Having the opportunity to serve a greater purpose and give back to organizations that are making a difference is an incredibly rewarding experience for all employees that are involved.”

“As an organization, we feel fortunate that we are able to give back, year after year, to so many deserving organizations and communities,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “We’re honored to recognize outstanding nonprofits with this grant and help further their efforts to better the lives of people and families in our communities.”

About Dermody Properties

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for E-commerce fulfillment centers, third party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey.



