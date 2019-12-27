Facing Divorce or Separation? Workshop Outlines Options & Process (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PDT

The Divorce Options Workshop is a community service designed to inform divorcing spouses about all their choices in how to go through the divorce process. The options include self-representation, mediation, collaborative divorce, and court litigation. The workshop also provides information to help couples understand the issues and tasks which need to be addressed to transition from married to single life. This includes, but is not limited to, the division of property and assets, financial matters such as retirement, the impact of divorce on children, and parenting matters.

The Divorce Options Workshop is held on the second Saturday of the odd- numbered calendar months, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. This educational event is offered to the public for only $20 per participant. Advance registration is preferred.

Each Divorce Options Workshop features two to three professionals who specialize in the area of divorce including a family law attorney, a financial professional, and a mental health professional. The workshop, which includes a take-home informational booklet, is not designed to answer detailed case-specific questions but rather provide an overview of the process and tasks involved in dissolving a marriage. With information gained from the Divorce Options Workshop, couples can more intelligently and thoughtfully plan their divorce using the process that best suits them.

This workshop is brought to you by the Nevada Collaborative Divorce Professionals (“NCDP”), a not-for-profit organization.

Venue

Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, 5650 Riggins Court #200, Reno, NV 89502

