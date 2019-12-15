15 Things to do this week in the Reno area



Welcome to our weekly column of things to do in the Reno area! This week you can go ice skating, dance the night away, play board games with the whole family, and try your hand at painting, among other fun activities.



Monday, December 30th

Recycle Your Christmas Tree

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bartley Ranch Regional Park, Reno Sports Complex at Rancho San Rafael, Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, Various Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Stations



Head into the new year with a clean slate by recycling your Christmas tree through KTMB’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program at one of the locations listed above. The trees will be chipped into mulch for the community to use. Getting rid of your tree through this program can also be a fantastic way to prevent fires from dried-out trees.



The Christmas tree recycling locations will be open until January 7th.



$3 Suggested Donation



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/ktmbs-christmas-tree-recycling/2019-12-30/

Ice Skate with Loved Ones

3:00 – 10:00 p.m., 500 N. Sierra St., Reno, NV



Beat the Monday blues by going ice skating at the Rink at the Row on North Sierra Street. Perfect for families and couples, this is a fantastic activity for the chillier weather. The rink is open Monday — Thursday.



Tickets: Adults $15 (Monday – Thursday) $18 (Friday – Sunday), Children and Seniors $12 (Monday – Thursday) $15 (Friday – Sunday)



https://www.facebook.com/events/2496029954014691

Immerse Yourself in Music and Poetry at an Open Mic Night

6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Café Capello



Sip some delicious espresso and enjoy the art of live performance at Café Capello’s open mic night. Signups for the event begin at 5 p.m., and this is a fabulous way to listen to local artists or try sharing your work aloud. The event takes place every Monday and can be a fun way to meet new people and get involved in Reno’s artistic community.



https://www.facebook.com/events/684058248665265/

Tuesday, December 31st



Celebrate New Year’s in Style



Reno is a great place to celebrate New Years! You can head downtown for the fireworks or to one of the many events listed below. Either way, you do not have to celebrate the new year alone.



Wednesday, January 1st



Play Some Board Games

5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Coffee N’ Comics



Take the first day of 2020 slowly and spend some time with loved ones by heading down to Coffee N’ Comic’s weekly board game night. The coffee shop offers a 15% discount for all gamers and provides games for you to play — you can also bring your own board games as well.



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2020-01-01/

Thursday, January 2nd



Try Line Dancing

7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., Cargo Concert Hall



Give line dancing a whirl at Cargo Concert Hall’s Stoney’s Live! A show featuring live country music and line dancing lessons. The music will be fun and the atmosphere festive. If you’ve never tried line dancing before, this is a fun way to start.



Tickets: $10 – 15



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stoneys-live-at-cargo-concert-hall-tickets-84039228595

Dance the Night Away

8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., LEX Nightclub



Enjoy cocktails with friends and dance the night away to throwback hits from the ’90s and early 2000s at LEX Nightclub’s Throwback Thursday event. Guests have free entry, and there is complimentary champagne for women from 8 – 11 p.m.



https://www.facebook.com/events/2189389394684607/?event_time_id=2189389471351266

Friday, January 3rd



Karaoke Through Friday Evening

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., Rookies Sports Bar & Grill



If you enjoy singing in the shower or watching your friends perform classic hits slightly off-key or if you just want to show off your singing skills, then head to Rookies Sports Bar & Grill’s weekly karaoke night. Karaoke night is a fun way to get out and let loose after a long week.



https://www.facebook.com/events/2178136488940957/?event_time_id=2178136615607611

Laugh Your Way Into the New Year

6:30 – 8:00 p.m., LEX Nightclub



Enjoy a night of hilarious comedy performed by DJ Sandhu from Sacramento. Sandhu has performed in various comedy festivals and is sure to have you laughing throughout his set, which includes tales of deciding to pursue comedy instead of a career in medicine, much to his parents’ chagrin.



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/dj-sandhu-at-lex/

Dance back to the ’80s

9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., The Polo Lounge Reno



Fluff up your hair, break out your neon, and head out to The Polo Lounge Reno for their 80’s night dance party. There is no cover and plenty of drink specials, so you cannot go wrong by at least stopping by and checking it out. Guest DJ Chris Payne along with resident DJ Bobby G will provide the tunes as long as you show off your dance moves.



https://www.facebook.com/events/731945917318431/

Listen to Soulful Music by Kat Heart

8:00 – 11:00 p.m., Rue Bourbon



Settle in with a drink for a relaxing night of unique soulful music performed by local musician Kat Heart. Heart has an honest and vibrant style that will be sure to capture your attention and keep you humming along all night. Her repertoire includes classic hits and original songs that will be sure to delight even the harshest music critic.



https://www.facebook.com/events/768260676991021/?event_time_id=768272823656473

Saturday, January 4th



Paint and Sip the Afternoon Away

2:30 – 5:00 p.m., Picasso & Wine



Bring a friend and join both seasoned artists and first-timers alike in a paint-and-sip class at Picasso & Wine. Attendees will make a “Home is Nevada” piece as part of a lesson that includes step-by-step instructions and supplies.



$40 per person



https://www.facebook.com/events/831332783953091/

Join a Dance Party

7:00 – 10:00 p.m., The Ballroom of Reno



Join in the Ballroom of Reno’s first dance party of 2020. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event, and you can take a two-step lesson at 7 p.m. or show up at 8 p.m. for social dancing. You will dance to the best melodies Ballroom, Latin, and swing music offers.



$10 cover



https://www.facebook.com/events/574402709787296/

Enjoy a Live Music Performance

6:00 – 11:00 p.m., Virginia Street Brewhouse



The Las Vegas hard rock band Adelitas Way will be performing at Virginia Street Brewhouse on Saturday. If you’re looking to throw back a pint and listen to some hard rock, then this is the place to spend your Saturday evening.



Tickets: $20



https://www.ticketweb.com/event/adelitas-way-virginia-street-brewhouse-tickets/10156235?fbclid=IwAR3pQhwrtm_sW9g5fVxgqL7sZxZkGdjZWz2hwyLisvhlgg6z3kA9XQBWvrw

Sunday, January 5th



Test Your Trivia Knowledge

7:00 – 10:00 p.m., Ferino Distillery



Create a team and test your trivia knowledge at Ferino Distillery’s Emo Nite Trivia Night. Organizers say that you can celebrate another decade by “testing your knowledge on being a casualty to society as you drink the night away.” There will be prizes, pizza, and drink specials among other shenanigans.



https://www.facebook.com/events/1749170981882216/

Happy New Year!