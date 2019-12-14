14 Things to do this week in the Reno area

Image: Ty O’Neil

Monday, December 23

Craft a Homemade Gift for the Holidays

1:00 — 3:00 p.m., Board and Brush Sparks, Nev.

If you find yourself with some free time Monday afternoon, grab your family or friends and join Board and Brush for a Make & Take workshop. The store provides all the materials and instructs you as you create a beautiful gift for a loved one. This event is open to all ages and all artistic abilities.

Price: $15



Meet Santa and Receive a Gift

6:00 p.m., Tupperware Studio

Get into the spirit of the holidays when you head over to Tupperware Studio with your kids to write a Christmas letter, decorate cookies, and create a fun holiday craft. Meeting Santa and making some holiday crafts is a perfect way to shake out the pre-Christmas jitters and spend some time with the whole family.

FREE



Watch a Movie (if it’s the new Star Wars film you can grab a discounted drink afterward)

Brewer’s Cabinet

Escape the hectic holiday rush and head out to see a movie in theaters. If you watch the newest Star Wars film, you can then receive a $2 discount off the Brewer’s Cabinet 6-pack Wookie Cans. Just remember to bring your movie ticket with you!



Tuesday, December 24

Admire the Lights

Reno, Sparks, and Carson City

Pack the whole family into the car and drive out to see Reno’s Christmas lights. The festive displays and families admiring them would make even the smallest heart grow three sizes larger. Checking out the lights is also an excellent way to celebrate Christmas Eve.

FREE

Attend a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Reno, Sparks, and Carson City

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones. Attending a Christmas Eve candle-lit service is a fantastic way to get into the holiday spirit and listen to some incredible music. Several churches are hosting open services with live Christmas music and the opportunity to celebrate the holidays uniquely. Even if you are not religious, this can be a fun way to relax and enjoy the season.

FREE



Wednesday, December 25

Although there’s not much scheduled for Christmas day, if you are looking for something to do with your family, you can go sledding, head to the movie theaters, or drive out to see the Christmas lights. Regardless of what you choose to do, This is Reno wishes you happy holidays!





Thursday, December 26



Carlos Rodriguez

Check out a Comedy Show

8:00 — 10:00 p.m., Pioneer Underground

Watch stand up comedian Carlos Rodriguez as he shares stories about growing up in a large family and the hilarity that ensues from having mostly girl cousins. His witty, approachable, and silly style is unique and endearing. If you have the time, this is one entertainer you do not want to miss.

Tickets: $10



Friday, December 27



Enjoy a Night of Live Jazz Music with First Take at MidTown Wine Bar

8:00 — 11:00 p.m., MidTown Wine Bar

Jazz is a spontaneous, musical adventure that is always fun to listen to — especially when the music is live and local jazz band First Take will not disappoint. So take a break from the holidays and settle in for a night of classic, tight, and interactive melodies. The lead sax player, Rick Metz, has a friendly, bantering style that is sure to entertain you all night long.



Listen to the Group Straight No Chaser

8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m., Grand Sierra Resort

Straight No Chaser is a 9-member male a-cappella group that performs classic tunes with exciting harmonies and style. These performers will have you dancing and singing along to their music. They have a reputation as an unforgettable live act and should be a lot of fun to watch.

Tickets: $35

Watch an Improv Comedy Show

7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Reno Improv

If you feel like you want to watch a comedy show with many different performers and a variety of styles, then you should head to Reno Improv’s monthly show featuring both local and nationally touring comedians.

Tickets: $10



Saturday, December 28



Serve the Community

10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m., Record Street Shelter

Mission 58 is hosting a meal for the homeless at the Record Street Shelter, and they are asking for clothing, food, and toiletries donations as well as volunteers to help prepare and serve food. If you have the time, this is a fantastic way to keep up with the spirit of giving the holiday season is all about. For more information or questions, contact Mission 58.



Help Those in Need with the Warm Drinks 4 Warm Hearts Brewery Tour

1:00 — 10:00 p.m., The Jesse Reno

Tour Reno’s brewery district, sip on hand-crafted winter drinks, and visit several different local breweries who are participating in the Warm Drinks 4 Warm Hearts fundraiser. Part of the proceeds from the tour will go toward providing a nightly meal for folks in shelters. You can purchase tickets for the tour at The Jesse or Forged Coffee on, or before, December 28.

Tickets: $15

Don Your Ugliest Sweater for an Ugly Sweater Party

10:00 p.m. — 1:00 a.m., The Brew Brothers

Beat the post-Christmas blues by attending the Brew Brothers’ after-holidays bash. There will be $5 drink specials, an ugly Christmas sweater contest complete with prizes, and DJ music along with other live entertainment. This event will be the Biggest Little Ugly Sweater Party, and you do not want to miss it!



Sunday, December 29



End Your Week With Live Music and Happy Hour Specials

5:00 p.m., Alturas Bar

Wind down your holiday week with tasty drinks and live music at Alturas Bar’s weekly live, local music happy hour. Bring a friend, kick back, and enjoy the show.

Merry Christmas!

