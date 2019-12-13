13 things to do this week in the Reno area

Holiday lights in Hidden Valley. Photo: Ty O’Neil

Welcome to our weekly column of things to do in the Reno area! This week you can find unique gifts at a holiday market, wake up with a run followed by free coffee, and enjoy a poetry slam and live music, among other events.



Monday, December 16



Drive to see the Lights

Reno, Sparks, and Carson City

Mondays can be hectic, so take some time to relax. Drive around the various Christmas light hotspots, enjoy the beautiful decorations, and breathe a little bit. Viewing Christmas lights is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

FREE

https://northernnevadamoms.com/christmas-light-hotspots/?fbclid=IwAR23adUKmavXHPW0vs7PqJCk-rus6yZFkzHw2-pHGZzzKIQzs8RrsKWObEQ



Tuesday, December 17



Swap your Collectibles for Cash

3:30 – 6:00 p.m., Grassroots Books

Are your old action figures, rare books, and coins you thought you might create a collection out of someday gathering dust on your shelf or in your attic? Bring them to Grassroots Books and swap them for cash at their Cash for Kitsch event.

FREE



https://www.facebook.com/events/545170196044177/

Find Unique Gifts and Support Local Artists

5:00 p.m, Reno Art Works

Find unique gifts and support local artists at Reno Art Works’ Tiny Tuesday Creative Holiday Shopping event. The night includes hot chocolate and cookies, the chance to meet artists, as well as one-of-a-kind presents. Organizers tell artists who want to set up shop to message them.

FREE



https://www.facebook.com/events/2897235563660843/?event_time_id=2897235570327509

Hub Coffee Roasters. Image: Kaitlyn Young.

Wednesday, December 18

Wake up with Some Coffee and a Run

6:00 – 7:00 a.m, Hub Coffee Roasters on the River

Get ahead of the Wednesday slump by starting the day with a brisk run followed by FREE coffee afterward. The route begins and ends at Hub Coffee Roasters on the River. All ability levels are welcome.

FREE



https://www.facebook.com/events/1126497944186823/

Play Some Board Games

5:00 – 8:00 p.m, Coffee N’ Comics

Gather your DnD crew, or grab your favorite board game, and head over to Coffee N’ Comics’ weekly Wednesday board game night. The shop also offers 15percent off all drinks for gamers.

FREE



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2019-12-18/

Sit in for a Fabulous Night of Poetry

6:00 – 8:30 p.m, The Holland Project

Spend your Wednesday evening at Spoken View’s Ugly Sweater Poetry Slam in which poets compete in three rounds for a cash prize. Random members of the audience will judge the slam. If you want to sign up to perform, email organizers at [email protected]

$3 – $5 suggested donation



https://www.hollandreno.org/event/spoken-views-13/

Thursday, December 19



Check out the Third Thursday Farmers Market and Street Fair

4:00 – 9:00 p.m, Victorian Square in Downtown Sparks

Sparks’ Third Thursday Farmers Market offers farm-fresh ingredients, food demos, goods made by local artisans, live music, and various activities for kids.

FREE



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/3rd-thursday-farmers-market-and-more-2/

Enjoy Yummy Pizza and Some Hilarious Comedy

7:00 – 8:30 p.m, Blind Onion Sparks

Comedians from Reno, Sacramento, and the Bay Area will be performing at Blind Onion’s monthly comedy show. If you’re free and looking for something to do, grab a slice of pizza and settle in for a night of merriment.

Tickets: $5



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/comedy-slice-stand-up-comedy-pizza-beer/2019-12-19/

Friday, December 20

Listen to Live, Local Midtown Music

8:00 – 11:00 p.m, Fat Cat Bar & Grill

Take a break Friday evening, head over to Fat Cat Bar & Grill, grab a drink, and enjoy live music from Nick Eng, a singer-songwriter from Reno. Eng’s music falls under the pop-rock genre and features catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics. Use the event as an excuse to leave the house for the evening or invite someone on a date.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2590091804378235/

Saturday, December 21

Laugh Aloud at a Performance by Comedy Veteran Anthony K

6:30 and 9:30 p.m, Pioneer Underground

Comedy veteran Anthony K is performing at the Pioneer Underground. If you have the time, you will not want to miss his funny personal stories discussing the positives and negatives of growing up in a small California town and being raised by a single mother.

He will also be performing Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $7.50 – $10 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedian-anthony-k-tickets-85921640941)



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/anthony-k/

Sip Wine and Wander through Downtown Reno

2:00 – 5:00 p.m, Riverwalk District

Join local wine merchants at their monthly wine walk. Sipping wine and walking around the downtown area is a wonderful way to stay warm and get into the holiday spirit.

Tickets: $20



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/downtown-reno-wine-walk-2/

Sunday, December 22



Participate in an Unsilent Holiday Performance

5:30 p.m, Brewery Arts Center

Audience members become part of the performance in this unique holiday caroling-style event. The event description explains how participants receive one of four tracks of music that combines with other tracks to create a unique sound. Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble will perform after the cacophonous performance.

FREE



https://thisisreno.com/calendar/unsilent-night-and-tintabulation-bell-choir/

Experience Holiday Magic

2:00 and 8:00 p.m, GSR

Experience holiday magic at the GSR’s Christmas magic show featuring projection mapping, holiday decorations, and festive music. The show runs from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1.

Tickets: $12 and up

https://www.grandsierraresort.com/reno-entertainment/event/show/holiday-dreams/?gclid=CjwKCAiAis3vBRBdEiwAHXB29N-F_kZm8lYFPHhMWwLUzuwH1TXo6LlH8bYUrC-JM7S0mx2BfpnI1hoCBhMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

For more details or other events, check out our events page. If you are hosting an event, please submit events to our events page.

Have a fabulous week, and remember to pause and enjoy the holiday season.

