13 things to do this week in the Reno area

December 15, 2019 Tabitha Mueller
holiday lights
Holiday lights in Hidden Valley. Photo: Ty O’Neil

Welcome to our weekly column of things to do in the Reno area! This week you can find unique gifts at a holiday market, wake up with a run followed by free coffee, and enjoy a poetry slam and live music, among other events. 

Monday, December 16

Drive to see the Lights
Reno, Sparks, and Carson City
Mondays can be hectic, so take some time to relax. Drive around the various Christmas light hotspots, enjoy the beautiful decorations, and breathe a little bit. Viewing Christmas lights is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
FREE

https://northernnevadamoms.com/christmas-light-hotspots/?fbclid=IwAR23adUKmavXHPW0vs7PqJCk-rus6yZFkzHw2-pHGZzzKIQzs8RrsKWObEQ

Tuesday, December 17

Swap your Collectibles for Cash
3:30 – 6:00 p.m., Grassroots Books
Are your old action figures, rare books, and coins you thought you might create a collection out of someday gathering dust on your shelf or in your attic? Bring them to Grassroots Books and swap them for cash at their Cash for Kitsch event.
FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/545170196044177/

Find Unique Gifts and Support Local Artists
5:00 p.m, Reno Art Works
Find unique gifts and support local artists at Reno Art Works’ Tiny Tuesday Creative Holiday Shopping event. The night includes hot chocolate and cookies, the chance to meet artists, as well as one-of-a-kind presents. Organizers tell artists who want to set up shop to message them.
FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/2897235563660843/?event_time_id=2897235570327509

Hub Coffee Roasters
Hub Coffee Roasters. Image: Kaitlyn Young.

Wednesday, December 18

Wake up with Some Coffee and a Run
6:00 – 7:00 a.m, Hub Coffee Roasters on the River
Get ahead of the Wednesday slump by starting the day with a brisk run followed by FREE coffee afterward. The route begins and ends at Hub Coffee Roasters on the River. All ability levels are welcome. 
FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1126497944186823/

Play Some Board Games
5:00 – 8:00 p.m, Coffee N’ Comics
Gather your DnD crew, or grab your favorite board game, and head over to Coffee N’ Comics’ weekly Wednesday board game night. The shop also offers 15percent off all drinks for gamers. 
FREE

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/weekly-wednesday-game-night/2019-12-18/

Sit in for a Fabulous Night of Poetry
6:00 – 8:30 p.m, The Holland Project
Spend your Wednesday evening at Spoken View’s Ugly Sweater Poetry Slam in which poets compete in three rounds for a cash prize. Random members of the audience will judge the slam. If you want to sign up to perform, email organizers at [email protected] 
$3 – $5 suggested donation


https://www.hollandreno.org/event/spoken-views-13/

farmers market onions

Thursday, December 19

Check out the Third Thursday Farmers Market and Street Fair
4:00 – 9:00 p.m, Victorian Square in Downtown Sparks
Sparks’ Third Thursday Farmers Market offers farm-fresh ingredients, food demos, goods made by local artisans, live music, and various activities for kids.
FREE

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/3rd-thursday-farmers-market-and-more-2/

Enjoy Yummy Pizza and Some Hilarious Comedy
7:00 – 8:30 p.m, Blind Onion Sparks
Comedians from Reno, Sacramento, and the Bay Area will be performing at Blind Onion’s monthly comedy show. If you’re free and looking for something to do, grab a slice of pizza and settle in for a night of merriment.
Tickets: $5

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/comedy-slice-stand-up-comedy-pizza-beer/2019-12-19/

Friday, December 20

Listen to Live, Local Midtown Music
8:00 – 11:00 p.m, Fat Cat Bar & Grill
Take a break Friday evening, head over to Fat Cat Bar & Grill, grab a drink, and enjoy live music from Nick Eng, a singer-songwriter from Reno. Eng’s music falls under the pop-rock genre and features catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics. Use the event as an excuse to leave the house for the evening or invite someone on a date.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2590091804378235/

Saturday, December 21

Laugh Aloud at a Performance by Comedy Veteran Anthony K
6:30 and 9:30 p.m, Pioneer Underground
Comedy veteran Anthony K is performing at the Pioneer Underground. If you have the time, you will not want to miss his funny personal stories discussing the positives and negatives of growing up in a small California town and being raised by a single mother.
He will also be performing Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $7.50 – $10 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedian-anthony-k-tickets-85921640941)

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/anthony-k/

Sip Wine and Wander through Downtown Reno
2:00 – 5:00 p.m, Riverwalk District
Join local wine merchants at their monthly wine walk. Sipping wine and walking around the downtown area is a wonderful way to stay warm and get into the holiday spirit.
Tickets: $20

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/downtown-reno-wine-walk-2/

Sunday, December 22

Participate in an Unsilent Holiday Performance
5:30 p.m, Brewery Arts Center
Audience members become part of the performance in this unique holiday caroling-style event. The event description explains how participants receive one of four tracks of music that combines with other tracks to create a unique sound. Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble will perform after the cacophonous performance.
FREE

https://thisisreno.com/calendar/unsilent-night-and-tintabulation-bell-choir/

Experience Holiday Magic
2:00 and 8:00 p.m, GSR
Experience holiday magic at the GSR’s Christmas magic show featuring projection mapping, holiday decorations, and festive music. The show runs from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1.
Tickets: $12 and up
https://www.grandsierraresort.com/reno-entertainment/event/show/holiday-dreams/?gclid=CjwKCAiAis3vBRBdEiwAHXB29N-F_kZm8lYFPHhMWwLUzuwH1TXo6LlH8bYUrC-JM7S0mx2BfpnI1hoCBhMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

For more details or other events, check out our events page. If you are hosting an event, please submit events to our events page.

Have a fabulous week, and remember to pause and enjoy the holiday season.

Tabitha Mueller
About Tabitha Mueller 29 Articles
Tabitha Mueller is a freelance writer and multimedia journalist based out of Reno, Nevada. She is fascinated by storytelling, place, and the intersection of narrative and data analysis and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography and English and American Literatures from Middlebury College. When she is not tracking down a story or listening to podcasts, you can find her hiking Nevada’s gorgeous terrain, perusing local bookstores, playing Quidditch, and discovering Reno’s hidden stories.
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn

Be the first to comment

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published.


ThisisReno does not accept anonymous comments. Real first and last names only, please. Read our commenting policy at the link below for more information.

*